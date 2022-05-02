Drone carrying 11 guns stuck in a tree near Canada-U.S. border

Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns became stuck in a tree.

According to police, officers were contacted around 8:30 a.m. on Friday about a large drone that was stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near Port Lambton.

When officers arrived, they found the drone and removed it from a tree with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department.

A bag containing 11 handguns was attached to the drone, which investigators believe were coming from the U.S.

The investigation is ongoing and police say updates will be provided when they become available.