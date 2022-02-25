Driving ban for woman who hit motorcycle with Hummer
A 44-year-old woman from West Grey was been handed seven years in jail and a lifetime driving prohibition, after hitting a motorcycle with her Hummer, killing the driver.
Sally Darosa was charged with criminal negligence causing death following a crash involving her Hummer, and a roommate's motorcycle on May 29, 2019, in the Municipality of West Grey.
During her trial, court heard that Darosa chased her former roommate in her Hummer, while he was riding his motorcycle, following a disagreement.
Darosa’s vehicle clipped the motorcycle, sending it into the ditch, killing the driver, George Scott.
Court heard that Scott, his common-law partner, their daughter, and Darosa, all shared a rural home together.
Darosa was found guilty of Criminal Negligence causing death on Nov. 22, 2021.
Today, in a Walkerton courtroom, she was sentenced to seven years in jail, a lifetime driving prohibition, and a 10-year firearms prohibition.
