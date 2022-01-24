Drivers beware: Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory Monday.

The agency says anywhere from 5 to 10 cm could fall across the region, causing slick road conditions and poor visibility.

London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Norfolk are under the advisory.

Meanwhile, Huron and Perth are under snow squall watches and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.

The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.

Motorists should always drive according to the conditions.