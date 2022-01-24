Drivers beware: Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory
Snow squall
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory Monday.
The agency says anywhere from 5 to 10 cm could fall across the region, causing slick road conditions and poor visibility.
London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Norfolk are under the advisory.
Meanwhile, Huron and Perth are under snow squall watches and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.
The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.
Motorists should always drive according to the conditions.
