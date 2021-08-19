Drivers asked to avoid area after crash northwest of Strathroy

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

OPP have closed the roads in the area of Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive after a serious collision on Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle collision involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

OPP say one person is in serious condition while four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An Ornge air ambulance was visible at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

One person is in serious condition. Four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Thanks to @MLPS911, Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police and others for their assistance. ^dr pic.twitter.com/6wrBLivrtm — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 19, 2021

ROAD CLOSURE: #MiddlesexOPP# Road closure at KERWOOD/CUDDY & EGREMONT/WILSON due to a collision. ^nm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 19, 2021