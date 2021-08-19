Drivers asked to avoid area after crash northwest of Strathroy
OPP have closed the roads in the area of Kerwood Road and Egremont Drive after a serious collision on Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle collision involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
OPP say one person is in serious condition while four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
An Ornge air ambulance was visible at the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | O'Toole says pro-choice position can square with pledge to protect health workers' conscience rights
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he can both be pro-choice and fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.
Marissa Shephard sentenced to 12 years in prison after retrial for 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie
Marissa Shephard has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and arson in her second trial for the 2015 murder of Baylee Wylie.
Casting your ballot: All the ways you can vote in the 2021 federal election
From advanced polls to voting by mail, CTVNews.ca looks at all the different ways Canadians can cast their ballot on or before Sept. 20 in the 2021 federal election.
Ontario PCs apologize after sending out fake invoices to generate campaign donations
The Progressive Conservative Party (PC) has issued an apology after coming under fire for sending out campaign donations requests to Ontario residents designed to look like invoices.
Police say man in pickup near U.S. Capitol claims he has a bomb
A man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress told police Thursday that he had a bomb, prompting a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it was an operable device, law enforcement authorities said.
Anguish, helplessness as Haiti crisis deepens in quake aftermath
The crisis is deepening in Haiti days after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, incapacitated hospitals, and thousands injured, there is anger and frustration at the slow and uncoordinated response for aid, and anguish over the devastation.
B.C. wildfires: Dozens of evacuation alerts lifted; more rain needed to drench 260 remaining fires
Residents of more than 400 properties east of Kamloops, B.C., can breathe easier after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted several evacuation alerts near the northern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire.
Singh goes after Kenney's health-care record at Alberta campaign stop
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Alberta today, with double-barrelled attacks on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.
Kitchener
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Kitchener parking lot; SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in a Kitchener parking lot on Wednesday evening.
Shots allegedly fired at vehicle parked at Kitchener convenience store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after someone allegedly shot a gun at two people in a vehicle parked at a Kitchener convenience store early Thursday morning.
Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 after two days of daily case numbers below that threshold.
Windsor
CK welcomes three new family medicine residents
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) has welcomed three new Family Medicine Residents, Drs. Faith Moore, Adib Shamsuddin, and Noah Liberman.
UWindsor hosts additional vaccination clinics
The University of Windsor will host two on-campus community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Faculty of Education parking lot near the corner of California and University avenues on Tuesday, August 24 and Friday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
Barrie
Amidst a 4th wave, more Simcoe Muskoka students choose the classroom over virtual learning
The number of elementary students signed up for virtual learning in Simcoe Muskoka far outweighs secondary students.
Midland hospital aims to raise $450,000 for patient care through second virtual gala
Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is preparing to host its Power of Giving Virtual Gala with a big goal in mind.
Northern Ontario
Hot and humid weather blankets almost all of northern Ontario triggering heat warnings
Environment Canada has expanded its heat warnings to all but two areas of northern Ontario as hot and humid weather is expected to linger the next few days.
North Bay Parry Sound health officials warn of increase in Lyme disease cases
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is cautioning residents about an increase in Lyme disease in the area.
Ottawa
Unvaccinated people in Ottawa 20 times more likely to contract COVID-19
Dr. Vera Etches provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Thursday morning, warning the Delta variant is driving the COVID-19 increase in Ottawa, accounting for 60 per cent of new cases.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 19 cases in Ottawa
Across Ontario, there are 531 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Top doctor encourages Ottawa businesses to develop COVID-19 vaccination policies
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says vaccine policies in businesses will make a difference to encourage vaccination and boost immunization rates in Ottawa.
Toronto
City of Toronto and TTC workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 30
COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all City of Toronto employees and TTC workers in the next two months as cases continue to rise during the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Montreal
'Will Prosper is more than this error,' Montreal Mayor Plante sticking behind star candidate
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that her star candidate for borough mayor in Montreal North - Will Prosper - deserves a second chance after it was alleged that he leaked information to a gang-affiliated member and childhood friend while an RCMP officer.
Quebec reaches 12 million administered doses; 436 new COVID-19 cases reported
Quebec added 436 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations due to the virus also increased by three for a total of 91.
Quebec to create specialized court for victims of sexual and conjugal violence
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says the provincial government will set up a special court to hear cases involving sexual and conjugal violence.
Atlantic
'We have more shelters ready to be assembled': Halifax Mutual Aid says it will build more homeless structures
The advocacy group behind tiny homeless shelters that were the subject of clashes between protesters and Halifax police on Wednesday says they will continue to build more shelters until a long-term solution is in place.
Officers seize 70 traps in N.S. after First Nation expands self-regulated fishery
The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized 70 lobster traps in an area of southwestern Nova Scotia where fishers from the Sipekne'katik First Nation have been operating a self-regulated fishery.
Winnipeg
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple Manitoba universities and colleges requiring COVID-19 vaccinations on campus
Some universities and colleges in Manitoba have announced that they will require faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.
2 men charged in connection with West Broadway shooting in June
Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in June.
The reason why black bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba
2021 could go in the books as the busiest year yet for Black Bear Rescue Manitoba.
Calgary
CBE alters stance, offers families additional opportunity to enrol students in online learning
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Calgary public school board is permitting families to move their children from in-class learning to an online option for the coming school year.
Premier Kenney's summer vacation comes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations and case counts rise
Jason Kenney has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, when Labatt Breweries Alberta made a multi-million dollar investment into the provincial economy.
GlobalFest fireworks set to dazzle crowds after pandemic-related absence
The 2021 edition of GlobalFest will kick off Thursday, bringing world-class fireworks displays back to Calgary's Elliston Park after a cancelled 2020 festival.
Edmonton
Singh goes after Kenney's health-care record at Alberta campaign stop
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Alberta today, with double-barrelled attacks on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Premier Jason Kenney.
Elk Island Public Schools mandates masks for return to school
Students, staff and visitors in grades 7 to 12 are not required to wear masks if the full immunization rate in their community exceeds 70 per cent.
Enoch home scene of early Thursday fire
Multiple crews were called to battle a fire on Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
LIVE
LIVE | Trudeau to make announcement on support for seniors in Victoria
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will visit Greater Victoria on Thursday as his re-election campaign makes scheduled stops in Western Canada.
NEW
NEW | 49 arrested at old-growth logging blockade on Vancouver Island
RCMP arrested another 49 people as officers continued to enforce a BC Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island adds 38 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to rise
The cases were among 553 new COVID-19 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.