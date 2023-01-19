Driver wearing steel-toed boots kicks two officers during arrest: Huron County OPP

A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted two OPP officers while being arrested after he failed a breath test on Thursday, police said.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, on Thursday at approximately 12:20 a.m., OPP officers were conducting a RIDE check at the intersection of Blyth Road and Brussels Line in the Municipality of Huron East (Walton).

Officers spoke to an SUV driver who entered the RIDE check and observed evidence of alcohol consumption within the vehicle. The driver was then told they would require a breath sample. The driver provided a breath sample which resulted in a failed result.

Police said the driver was then placed under arrest, at which time the driver became verbally abusive and resisted arrest. The driver then kicked two police officers and a police cruiser while wearing steel-toed boots.

The driver was then transported to the Huron OPP detachment for additional breath tests and processing.

The two officers who were assaulted received minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, a 34-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired - over 80

Two (2) counts assault peace officer

Resist peace officer

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Goderich on March 6.