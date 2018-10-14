

CTV London





Owen Sound Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a van involved in a hit-and-run collision on Friday morning.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., a driver traveling southbound on 9th Avenue East hit a 2017 black Ford at 9th Avenue and 19th Street East.

Police say the male driver then fled the scene in his vehicle.

It’s described as a grey-coloured van, and it’s believed to have considerable damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police then received another call near the 1600 block of 28th Avenue East in Owen Sound, about a similar vehicle reported to be in a ditch.

By the time officers arrived, the car was gone. It appears the driver managed to get the van back on the road, and drove away.

Officers cannot confirm whether the same van was involved in both incidents.

Anyone who has information about hit-and-run collision is asked to contact Owen Sound Police or Crime Stoppers.