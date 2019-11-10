Featured
Driver suffers minor injuries following rollover crash
A pickup truck rolled into a corn field in West Perth on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Source. @OPP_WR / Twitter)
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 2:34PM EST
WEST PERTH Ont. -- A driver was lucky to walk away from a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning.
Perth County OPP were called around 7 a.m. when a passerby saw a pickup truck on its side on Perth Road 180 north of Dublin.
The driver only suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.