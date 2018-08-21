Featured
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Lambton crash
Crash on Inwood Road at Rokeby Line on Aug. 21, 2108 (OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:49PM EDT
One person is clinging to life following a serious collision in Lambton County.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Inwood Road and Rokeby Line in Brooke Township.
A pick-up truck struck a van, sending both vehicles into a ditch.
The driver of the van was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.
The investigation continues.