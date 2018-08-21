

CTV London





One person is clinging to life following a serious collision in Lambton County.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Inwood Road and Rokeby Line in Brooke Township.

A pick-up truck struck a van, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The driver of the van was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.

The investigation continues.