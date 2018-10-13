Featured
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries following crash near Walton
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 12:23PM EDT
One person is clinging to life following a late night crash in Huron County.
Shortly after 10:3 p.m. Friday, OPP were called to Hullett-McKillop Road between Roxboro Line and North line near Walton.
A pick up truck had slammed into a tree in a ditch.
The driver was eventually airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses are asked to call police.