

CTV London





One person is clinging to life following a late night crash in Huron County.

Shortly after 10:3 p.m. Friday, OPP were called to Hullett-McKillop Road between Roxboro Line and North line near Walton.

A pick up truck had slammed into a tree in a ditch.

The driver was eventually airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses are asked to call police.