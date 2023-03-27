Driver returns to scene of hit and run

A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Churchill Street and Clarke Road.

When first responders arrived, they found an injured man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver initially left the scene but did return about 40 minutes later.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation and police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.