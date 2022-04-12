Driver released form hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital, according to London police.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the area of Colonel Talbot Road near Fourwinds Drive where a car had collided with a tree.

Police say the male driver of the involved vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.