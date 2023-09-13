Driver pulled over for driving too slow, charged with impaired

A driver is facing an impaired charge after they were pulled over by police in West Elgin for driving 50 km/h below the speed limit.

Elgin County OPP stopped the driver around 12:54 p.m. Tuesday after is was found travelling significantly under the speed limit on Talbot Line near Graham Road.

Police say the officer observed signs of intoxication when speaking with the driver and a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test was administered registering a failure.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to the detachment for further testing.

A Leamington driver was charged as a result.