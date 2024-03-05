Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. woman
It was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.
Colleen Slota was 62 years old when she died less than a year ago. She lived on her own and never had children, but she certainly had plenty of friends who loved her like family.
“The way she loved everyone, we miss her everyday,” said Marie Clinton, who referred to Slota as her chosen sister. “We cherish all of our memories and we really hope that she’s resting in peace.”
Months from retiring, Slota was on her way home from work when she was struck and killed near Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South on April 19, 2023.
The court heard that Shawn Tinning was evading police when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into Slota’s vehicle.
During the court appearance, the 39-year-old Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.
Among the 10 victim impact statements read into court, niece Ashley Hamm said, “I feel angry and violated, but Colleen would have wanted us to forgive, she would not want us to sit in this heavy grief.”
The SIU is investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed with another vehicle in London on April 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
While staring at Tinning, Slota’s cousin Lise Bachuk said, “Shawn Tinning, you are the reason we are all here today. You were up to no good and because of your actions Colleen is no longer alive.”
Long time family friend Toni Hamm said, “I weep for the memories we will never have the chance to make.”
Outside the courthouse, Hamm added, “What I’m hoping from today is Mr. Tinning will realize the impact that her loss is for everyone.”
The Crown has asked that Tinning serve six years in prison along with a 12 year driving prohibition.
The matter has now been put over until May 6.
“Nothing will bring Colleen back but we absolutely love her and miss her so much and we will honour her for the rest of our lives,” said Clinton.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
'Parrot fever' outbreak in Europe has led to deaths of five people
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Super Tuesday: No cyber threats to elections on Super Tuesday, cybersecurity official says
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.