LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead and another was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Zorra Township Monday evening.

Provincial police along with Thamesford Fire Service and EMS were called to 31st Line around 6:50 p.m.

Once on scene they found that a passenger had managed to get out of the vehicle but needed to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, however the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police will not be releasing the identity of the driver until next of kin have been notified.

Police closed the road for several hours while they investigated, but it has since reopened.