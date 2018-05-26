

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Norfolk County Friday.

OPP say they were called to McDowell Road East in Simcoe around 9:30 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.

They say upon investigating it was determined that a green coloured vehicle was travelling westbound on McDowell Road East when a silver coloured vehicle travelling eastbound left the roadway and the driver over corrected entering the westbound lane causing the two vehicles to collide.

OPP say as a result of the crash the driver of the green vehicle was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A teenage man in the silver vehicle was airlifted to Hamilton Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the silver car was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Kerri Bolt, 41, of Norfolk County.

The investigation continues.