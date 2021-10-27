Driver killed in head on crash with transport truck north of Aylmer, Ont.

London, Ont. -

Provincial police are on scene of a fatal collision north of Aylmer, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. police and EMS were called to Imperial Road (Highway 73) south of Lyons Line for a reported head on crash between a transport and a vehicle.

Police tell CTV News London that the driver of the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the transport was uninjured.

The OPP are in the early stages of an investigation and further details will be released when they become available.

Police have blocked the roadway in both directions and the closure is expected to last upwards of six hours.

This is a developing story, more to come.