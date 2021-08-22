Driver killed in collision in Brockton, Ont. on Sunday identified

London, Ont. -

A motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 at Bruce Road 3, west of Walkerton, has resulted in the death of one person.

OPP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the Municipality of Brockton location on Sunday, just before 3 p.m.

Vivian Hilmi, 56, of Scarborough was driving one of the vehicles. She was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The road was closed for cleanup but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation continues.