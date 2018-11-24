Featured
Driver killed in Brantford rollover
Fatal crash on Spalding Drive in Brantford. (Nov. 24, 2018)
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 12:43PM EST
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Brantford.
It happened on Spalding Drive, near Ballantyne Drive, around 2:55 a.m.
They say a dark grey Chrysler sedan drove off the road, through the guard posts and rolled over into a ditch.
Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.
The road was closed for most of the morning while police investigated but has since reopened.