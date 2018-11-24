

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Brantford.

It happened on Spalding Drive, near Ballantyne Drive, around 2:55 a.m.

They say a dark grey Chrysler sedan drove off the road, through the guard posts and rolled over into a ditch.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The road was closed for most of the morning while police investigated but has since reopened.