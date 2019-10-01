

CTV London





Cove Road near Goderich has reopened after it was closed overnight while police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 7:20 Monday night on Cove Road at Beach Street.

Police say the driver of an SUV was found dead at the scene.

According to police the vehicle crashed down the steep embankment at the end of Elgin Avenue West and ultimately came to rest overturned in a treed area near Cove Road.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the OPP.