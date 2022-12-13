Driver in stolen vehicle damages police cruiser: Middlesex County OPP

OPP are investigating after a suspect allegedly stole a pickup truck, crashed into a police cruiser while attempting to escape, and then proceeded to steal a second vehicle in Middlesex County on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Ailsa Craig Main Street in Ailsa Craig, North Middlesex, for the report of a stolen vehicle.

An unknown individual had attended the residence looking for assistance, but as the homeowner became distracted, the suspect then allegedly stole a pickup truck equipped with a snow plow from the laneway.

Police said that multiple officers attended the area and located the vehicle a short distance away on Coldstream Road. Officers attempted to block the pickup, at which time a police cruiser was then struck and damaged.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area, but due to “public safety concerns,” police abandoned the pursuit.

The pickup was later observed abandoned at a property located on Elginfield Road, where police said a subsequent vehicle — a 2011 grey Chevrolet Silverado — was then stolen.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation continues.

Middlesex County OPP ask anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.