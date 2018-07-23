Featured
Driver in 401 rollover crash succumbs to injuries
OPP say the driver was airlifted to hospital after a rollover on Highway 401 in Dutton, Ont. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 3:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 4:18PM EDT
A man rushed to hospital after a 401 crash near Dutton Friday has died of his injuries.
Elgin OPP said the victim of the rollover crash, west of Iona Road, is 24-year-old Eric Joseph Kitching of Woodstock.
A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was treated and released from hospital.
OPP say evidence suggests Kitching was ejected from the vehicle which caused the fatal injuries.