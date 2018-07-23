

CTV London





A man rushed to hospital after a 401 crash near Dutton Friday has died of his injuries.

Elgin OPP said the victim of the rollover crash, west of Iona Road, is 24-year-old Eric Joseph Kitching of Woodstock.

A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was treated and released from hospital.

OPP say evidence suggests Kitching was ejected from the vehicle which caused the fatal injuries.