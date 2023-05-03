Driver ignores road closed sign at construction zone, falls into hole

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove around a road closed sign at a construction zone in St. Thomas, Ont., and fell into a 12-foot-deep hole.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday police were called to Sunset Drive for the report of a crash.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck and trailer had driven around a road closure sign and through a construction zone where he struck a fenced off excavator that was blocking a 12-foot-deep hole.

As a result of the crash, the truck and the excavator had fallen into the hole.

Upon police arriving on scene, the driver of the truck had managed to extricate himself and suffered no apparent injuries.

The 28-year-old driver was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Adult operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult drive on closed highway

Drive – hand held device

The driver was transported to police headquarters where he was processed and later released on an undertaking.