Driver grabs lead pipe after being cautioned about his driving: OPP
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 3:54PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A Sarnia resident has been charged after police investigated an alleged road rage incident north of Goderich in August.
Huron OPP were called to Champlain Boulevard to assist a driver they say had a taillight smashed by another motorist on August 19.
Police say aggressive driving caused a verbal dispute that escalated to an alleged threat and mischief.
According to OPP, the driver who had a taillight smashed had warned the accused about his driving.
At that point, they say, the accused grabbed a pipe, threatened the other driver and then smashed the taillight.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man and charged him with assault with a weapon and mischief.