LONDON, ONT -- A Sarnia resident has been charged after police investigated an alleged road rage incident north of Goderich in August.

Huron OPP were called to Champlain Boulevard to assist a driver they say had a taillight smashed by another motorist on August 19.

Police say aggressive driving caused a verbal dispute that escalated to an alleged threat and mischief.

According to OPP, the driver who had a taillight smashed had warned the accused about his driving.

At that point, they say, the accused grabbed a pipe, threatened the other driver and then smashed the taillight.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and charged him with assault with a weapon and mischief.