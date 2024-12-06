Driver found after abandoned, flipped vehicle discovered

The Chatham-Kent Police Service deployed its drone on Thursday after an abandoned, flipped vehicle was found in a ditch.

Just after 10 p.m., CKPS was called regarding the vehicle collision near King and Whittle Road in Tilbury.

When police arrived on scene, they found the vehicle flipped upside down, near a hydro pole. A physical search of the area was conducted with the help of a drone, with the goal of finding the driver.

Police didn’t find the person of interest, but was later found and confirmed safe.