LONDON
London

    • Driver found after abandoned, flipped vehicle discovered

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service deployed its drone on Thursday after an abandoned, flipped vehicle was found in a ditch.

    Just after 10 p.m., CKPS was called regarding the vehicle collision near King and Whittle Road in Tilbury.

    When police arrived on scene, they found the vehicle flipped upside down, near a hydro pole. A physical search of the area was conducted with the help of a drone, with the goal of finding the driver.

    Police didn’t find the person of interest, but was later found and confirmed safe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News