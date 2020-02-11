LONDON, ONT -- “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” Unless you have a flying DeLorean we do need roads, as one delivery driver learned the hard way when they followed their GPS straight into a muddy field.

Saturday afternoon provincial police in Norfolk County were called to address on Windham Road 7 after a delivery vehicle got stuck in six feet of mud.

According to police the vehicle ended up in the field because the driver followed instructions from the GPS despite there being no road to follow.

While the story may make for a slight laugh, it wasn’t such a humorous ending for the driver who is facing a charge of failing to drive in marked lane.

The vehicle was able to be removed by a tow truck.