

CTV London





Elgin County OPP say the driver of a stolen transport truck fled after rolling the vehicle on Highway 401.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just west of Currie Road, north of Dutton, Ont. on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say after the rollover a lone male driver fled to a grey van that was travelling eastbound on Highway 401.

Heavy two trucks had to be called in to recover the tractor trailer from the highway's north ditch.

An investigation continues into the stolen vehicle and the fleeing suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.