Driver flees after knocking down power lines, causing outages in Central Huron

London, Ont. -

If you live in Central Huron and were without power Thursday morning the cause wasn’t weather related.

Provincial police are working to identify the driver of a vehicle that damaged power lines in the area of Huron Road and Stone School Road.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday police responded to the area to find a vehicle that had crashed into the ditched and knocked down power lines.

The knocked down lines resulted in localized power outages.

The scene was searched but no driver was found.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to call Huron County OPP.