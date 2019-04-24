

Scott Miller, CTV London





Police are searching for the driver of a maroon coloured Chrysler following a police pursuit and crash in Kincardine.

Last Friday morning, OPP officers tried to stop a vehicle around 8 am when it took off and fled at a high rate of speed on Queen Street.

A short time later, police found that vehicle smashed into the cemetery gates at Queen and Bruce Ave. in Kincardine.

The driver was nowhere to be found, having fled the scene, presumably on foot.

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying and locating the driver of the suspect vehicle that damaged the cemetery gates.