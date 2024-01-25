LONDON
London

    • Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP

    (File) (File)
    Share

    Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre.

    Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.

    The crash involved a tow truck towing a disabled vehicle which was then struck by a passenger vehicle.

    The driver of the tow truck pulled over to exchange information but according to police, the passenger vehicle fled — but was located not long after, in the ditch on Clarke Road.

    A 27-year-old from Lucan has been charged with fail to remain and careless driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News