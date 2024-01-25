Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP

Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.

The crash involved a tow truck towing a disabled vehicle which was then struck by a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the tow truck pulled over to exchange information but according to police, the passenger vehicle fled — but was located not long after, in the ditch on Clarke Road.

A 27-year-old from Lucan has been charged with fail to remain and careless driving.