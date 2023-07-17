Driver disobeys traffic sign, ends up stuck in closed construction zone

A 64-year-old driver from Lucan, Ont. was charged after they allegedly drove past a closed highway sign in Middlesex Centre and became stuck on the road, which is currently under construction.

According to Middlesex OPP, at 12:21 p.m. on July 15 officers were dispatched to Hyde Park Road, north of Thirteen Mile Road, in Middlesex Centre for a report of a traffic hazard.

Hyde Park Road between Thirteen Mile and Fifteen Mile roads is currently closed due to construction.

Police said a 64-year-old driver from Lucan had driven past the closed highway signs and became stuck.

The driver was subsequently charged under the Highway Traffic Act with drive on closed highway.

“Police remind motorists they must find alternate routes when roads are closed, or face being charged,” OPP said.