A driver has been killed in a crash on Highway 24 west of Turkey Point.

Norfolk County OPP say the vehicle was travelling in the westbound lanes, between Forestry Farm Road and Charlotteville West Quarter Line, around 7:23 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle left the road and entered a ditch, hitting a culvert and going airborne.

It came to rest in a ditch on the other side of the road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway reopened around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.