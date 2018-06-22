

Chatham-Kent OPP say one driver has died after a crash between two transport trucks on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the 401 near Queens Line around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed between Essex Road 42 and Queens Line.

Police say westbound tractor trailer had lost control, crossed through the centre median and collided with an eastbound tractor trailer.

As a result of the collision, both drivers were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

OPP collision investigators are currently on scene investigating the collision.