Driver crashes into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic

In an email to CTV News London, OPP said a single vehicle crashed into a building next to a Tim Hortons in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash impacted a local chiropractor clinic located on Richmond Street.

Police, fire crews and an ambulance responded to the crash.

OPP said there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Damage is seen to a chiropractor clinic in Lucan, Ont. after a vehicle crashed into it on April 18, 2023. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building on Richmond Street in Lucan, Ont. on April 18, 2023. (Source: Joshawa Stanlake)

Damage is seen to a chiropractor clinic in Lucan, Ont. after a vehicle crashed into it on April 18, 2023. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)