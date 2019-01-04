

CTV London





Oxford County OPP say a vehicle was caught on police radar travelling 130 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

An officer was conducting speed enforcement on Road 96 in Harrington, east of St. Marys, when the driver was stopped.

As a result, a 33-year-old Stratford man has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.

His driver's licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police are reminding the public that stunt driving is reckless and aggressive, and puts other drivers at serious risk of injury or death.