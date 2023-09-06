Driver charged with speeding had unbuckled children in vehicle: Middlesex OPP

A driver from Etobicoke is facing multiple charges after OPP stopped them allegedly speeding on Highway 401 and discovered the children inside the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts.

According to Middlesex County OPP, at 2:19 p.m. on Sept. 3, an officer on general patrol noticed an eastbound vehicle on Highway 401 in Thames Centre travelling “well above” the posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, at which time they noticed multiple occupants inside the vehicle, including children who were not wearing seatbelts.

As a result, a 37-year-old individual from Etobicoke was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with the following offences:

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit

Two (2) counts - drive while passenger under 16 fails to properly wear a seat belt

Two (2) counts - drive while passenger under 16 fails to occupy position with a seat belt

(Two) 2 - fail to ensure child properly secured

Careless driving

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in relation to the charges.

OPP remind motorists that it is mandatory that all occupants must wear a seatbelt when inside a vehicle, and that drivers are responsible for ensuring all occupants under the age of 16 wear a seatbelt or age appropriate car seat.

“It is important to respect the life-saving value of a seat belt and the proven fact that the best position to be in during a collision is securely fastened in your seat,” OPP said.