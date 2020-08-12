LONDON, ONT. -- A man who escaped his vehicle as it burst into flames is now facing charges in the collision.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a collision on Oil Heritage Road in the Township of Plympton-Wyoming on Sunday.

According to police a driver had collided with another vehicle, then fled the scene before driving into a ditch, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle prior to it catching fire.

As police spoke with the driver, they say it became apparent the driver had consumed alcohol and was showing signs of impairment.

The driver, a 39-year-old male from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township, was charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.