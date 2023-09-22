London

    • Driver charged in single-vehicle crash that sent two to hospital

    Middlesex County OPP is investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Middlesex County OPP is investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    Three people managed to escape a vehicle that caught fire after leaving Highway 401 and rolling into a ditch, OPP say.

    Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 2:37 a.m. Friday on Highway 401 near Highbury Avenue in London, Ont.

    Police say the vehicle, driving eastbound, left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch. At a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

    Three occupants inside the vehicle were able to escape. Two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The 24-year-old driver has been charged with operation causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

    Police say traffic in the area was slowed while emergency crews were on site.  

