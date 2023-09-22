Driver charged in single-vehicle crash that sent two to hospital

Three people managed to escape a vehicle that caught fire after leaving Highway 401 and rolling into a ditch, OPP say.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 2:37 a.m. Friday on Highway 401 near Highbury Avenue in London, Ont.

Police say the vehicle, driving eastbound, left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch. At a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

Three occupants inside the vehicle were able to escape. Two were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver has been charged with operation causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say traffic in the area was slowed while emergency crews were on site.

Middlesex County OPP is investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 at Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)