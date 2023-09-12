Driver charged in Lambton County hit and run involving cyclist

A 34-year-old Camlachie driver is facing charges after a hit and run collision in Lambton County sent a cyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lambton County OPP along with paramedics responded to a collision on Sept. 1 around 8:45 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Mandaumin Road between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police say the cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the vehicle involved had fled the scene before police arrived.

On Monday, officers arrested a 24-year-old driver, of Camlachie, in connection with the incident.

They are facing failure to stop after an accident, failure to report accident and careless driving causing bodily harm.

If you have information on this event or dashcam footage from the area the evening of September 1, 2023, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org