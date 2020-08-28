MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Charges have been laid in connection with a crash near Exeter that demolished two vehicles and sent four people to hospital.

The collision, involving two pickup trucks, happened on the evening of June 7 at the intersection of Airport Line and Kirkton Road.

According to OPP, a pickup that was southbound on Airport Line was hit by another that was westbound on Kirkton Road.

Three people in one vehicle and the driver of the other all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

At the time, investigators had said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Now, Huron OPP say a 25-year-old South Huron man has been charged with three counts of operation causing bodily harm, operation over 80 milligrams and disobeying a stop sign.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.