Driver charged in July crash that claimed life of motorcyclist

A driver from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, Ont. has been charged by OPP for their alleged involvement in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last month in Grey County.

According to a press release issued by Grey Bruce OPP, on July 18, 2022 just after 5:00 p.m., police, EMS and fire crews responded to a report of a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 6-21 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs, east of Sauble Beach.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Jim Ring of the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police have since charged the driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound, Ont. at a later date.