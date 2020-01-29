Driver charged in fatal Sarnia collision
Emergency crews work at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 402 near Christina Street in Sarnia, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have charged one of the drivers involved in a collision in Sarnia last fall that left one person dead and highway 402 shut down.
On Nov. 20 all westbound lanes of highway 402 were blocked after three transports and a commercial van were involved in a collision.
The crash left Mykhaylo Boychuk, 38, of Hamlin New York dead, as well as a pile of wreckage across the highway.
Two of the three transport drivers were also treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Now provincial police say they have charged a 47-year-old driver from Waterloo in relation to the crash.
The driver is facing a charge of Careless Driving Causing Death.
He scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2020.