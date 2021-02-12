Advertisement
Driver charged in fatal crash southeast London crash
A truck had to be lifted off a car after a two-vehicle crash in southeast London, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police have charged a London man in connection with a crash last month that killed a 39-year-old woman.
The crash happened at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Jan. 6.
Sarah Jones died after a transport truck overturned, trapping her vehicle underneath.
Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
London police have now charged a 36-year-old London man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.