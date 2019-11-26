LONDON, Ont. -- Huron County OPP have charged a 24-year-old Listowel, Ont. man with careless driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in July.

Paul Douglas, 55, of Howick Township, died as a result of the early morning, two-vehicle crash on Amberley Road west of Molesworth, Ont.

According to police, a westbound pickup truck crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

The subsequent crash caused the dump truck to land on its side. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Listowel man is scheduled to appear in court in December.