LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have charged a driver in connection with a crash in Sarnia, Ont. that left a police cruiser heavily damaged.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 40 and Indian Road in the city's south end on the evening of Dec. 6, 2019.

The officer driving the cruiser and the driver of the pickup truck involved both suffered minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

Lambton County OPP say a 39-year-old from Enniskillen Township has been charged with failing to yield to traffic under the Highway Traffic Act in connection with the collision.