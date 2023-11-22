Driver charged in collision that claimed two lives on Highway 402

A woman from Sarnia, Ont. is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a multiple-vehicle crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third last month.

According to Lambton County OPP, on Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted in regards to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 402 near Modeland Road in Sarnia.

The driver and passenger of one of the involved vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene, while a third individual suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

OPP, EMS and fire crews attended the scene while the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team assisted in the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed for 11 hours while police investigated, and reopened at 1 a.m. the following morning.

In an update from OPP, at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 21 a 34-year-old woman from Sarnia was arrested and charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts - dangerous driving cause death

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice Sarnia at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.