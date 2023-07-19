Driver charged for going the wrong way on Highway 402
No one was hurt after police said a transport truck driver drove roughly 16 kilometres the wrong way on the 402.
Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, the driver got on the highway at Longwoods Road and travelled eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Officers had to close the 402 at Wonderland Road to stop the driver.
A 60-year-old Ridgeway resident has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
