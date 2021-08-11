Advertisement
Driver charged for going 160 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 8:46AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 8:46AM EDT
Vehicle stopped by OPP after travelling over 160km in a posted 50 km zone August 11 2021 (Source: Twitter/ OPP_WR)
A 26-year-old Norfolk county man is facing charges after OPP tweet saying he was caught going 160 km/h in a 50 km zone.
Police say they pulled over the driver on Queensway West in Simcoe after the driver was allegedly going over 160 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
As a result the man is facing speeding charges. And an automatic licence suspension, with his vehicle impounded.