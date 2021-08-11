A 26-year-old Norfolk county man is facing charges after OPP tweet saying he was caught going 160 km/h in a 50 km zone.

Police say they pulled over the driver on Queensway West in Simcoe after the driver was allegedly going over 160 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

As a result the man is facing speeding charges. And an automatic licence suspension, with his vehicle impounded.