Driver charged after vehicle crashes into ditch: Elgin County OPP

A 28-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged after the vehicle they were driving left the road early Tuesday morning and careened into a ditch.

According to a release, at 7:17 a.m. on Tuesday, OPP responded to the area of Imperial Road, north of York Line, in the Township of Malahide for a report of a single vehicle collision.

Police said a driver had left the roadway and subsequently crashed into a ditch.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was not injured in the crash.

A crane was required to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged with careless driving for their alleged involvement.

“The Elgin County OPP remind motorists that driving requires the driver's full undivided attention and if feeling fatigued to take a break,” police said.