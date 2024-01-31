LONDON
London

    • Driver charged after travelling 98 km/h on Western Road

    London, Ont. police recently stopped a driver after they allegedly travelled 98 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Western Road and Ambleside Drive in January 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X) London, Ont. police recently stopped a driver after they allegedly travelled 98 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Western Road and Ambleside Drive in January 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X)
    Share

    A local driver is without a licence for the next month after London police clocked them travelling nearly double the speed limit near Western University.

    According to a social media post from the London Police Service, a driver was recently stopped in the area of Western Road and Ambleside Drive after police clocked them travelling 98km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

    As a result, the driver was charged with stunt driving, and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days, and licence suspended for 30 days.

    London police once again remind the public to “slow down.” 

