Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end

A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.

According to a post on social media from the London Police Service, a driver was recently stopped in the area of Oxford Street West and Juniper Street after police clocked them travelling 125 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver was subsequently charged with stunt driving, and had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

London police once again remind drivers to "slow down.”